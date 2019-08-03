Northland Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We believe that Global Foundries revenue was strong in the quarter, and Samsung and UMC also made meaningful contribution to Gainshare revenue in the quarter. Solutions revenue was $13.4M down from $16.7M. The decline in revenue was due to a Chinese foundry withholding payment trying to negotiate additional services under an exiting contract. This accounted for $1M of the Q/Q decline. In addition, last quarter Global Foundries made a $3.3M payment as part of the amended the 7nm development contract that did not repeat in the quarter. The Company’s analytics business, Exensio and DFI, was up 10% $9.4M or 70% of solutions revenue. DFI Activity: PDFS is current running demos for 4 customers. Two logic customers Intel and Samsung, one leading memory customer either Toshiba or Micron and trailing edge customer in China.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PDFS. BidaskClub upgraded PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. 158,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,325. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $432.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

