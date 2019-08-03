Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,508. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $45.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 372.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

