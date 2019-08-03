Northstar Group Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,889 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,758,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 707,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,009,000 after acquiring an additional 336,521 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 500,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,411,000 after acquiring an additional 239,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,377,000 after acquiring an additional 143,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,025,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.02. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The stock has a market cap of $234.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.41.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

