Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,682 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF makes up about 1.7% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IPE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,249. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $56.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.35.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Profile

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

