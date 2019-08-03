Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NUE has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Nucor from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America downgraded Nucor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Nucor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.90.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,134. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

In other news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $406,292.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,100,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 19,193 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,081,909.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 475,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,827,666.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,203 shares of company stock worth $3,465,601 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,538,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,158,000 after acquiring an additional 72,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,998,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,607,000 after buying an additional 506,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nucor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,772,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,306,000 after buying an additional 82,259 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,377,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,371,000 after buying an additional 148,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Nucor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,092,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,222,000 after buying an additional 53,145 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.