NULS Market Capitalization Tops $38.34 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One NULS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00004805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, DragonEX, OKEx and Binance. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $38.34 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00257081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.58 or 0.01400983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00023935 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00110492 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000515 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,308,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,707,029 tokens. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, QBTC, DragonEX, OKEx, Bit-Z, Binance, ChaoEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.