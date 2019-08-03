Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) had its target price cut by Piper Jaffray Companies from $18.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvectra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nuvectra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Nuvectra from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuvectra has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of Nuvectra stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,607. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84. Nuvectra has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. Nuvectra had a negative net margin of 98.77% and a negative return on equity of 62.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nuvectra will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joseph Paul Hanchin sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $31,442.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvectra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Nuvectra in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvectra in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Nuvectra by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nuvectra by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

