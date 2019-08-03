Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) Shares Purchased by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) by 439.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,794 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 367,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 52,679 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 454,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 85,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $634,000.

Shares of JRO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,088. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

