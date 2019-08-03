NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.83.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $75.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.86. NV5 Global has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $96.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.72 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Rama sold 500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $36,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Dickerson Wright sold 15,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $1,102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,464 shares of company stock worth $4,128,365. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,721,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 303,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 266,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 180,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after buying an additional 21,879 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 20.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 20,184 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.