NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 41.4% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 14.5% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 19.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Summit Redstone lowered NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.57 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.34.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.77. 6,889,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,681,819. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.76. The stock has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 7.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.