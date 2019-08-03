NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.44.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.46. 3,231,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.05. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $274,176,000 after buying an additional 400,506 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,052,978 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $181,462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,502 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $134,797,000 after purchasing an additional 238,164 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,739,929 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,891,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

See Also: Liquidity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.