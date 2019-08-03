NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYMT shares. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Alan L. Hainey sold 10,000 shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,762,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 191,745 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 29,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 338,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NY MTG TR INC/SH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.05. 2,201,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,744. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 120.54, a quick ratio of 120.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $6.54.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Analysts anticipate that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.22%. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

