O Dell Group LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.4% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.39, for a total value of $799,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,568.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,045. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $284.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.18. The stock has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.73.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

