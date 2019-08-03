O Dell Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 11.7% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthNavi Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $146,559,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $139,681,000. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,629,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,684,239,000 after buying an additional 1,312,777 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,506,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,527,000 after buying an additional 980,941 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,077,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,136,968. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $44.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.39.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

