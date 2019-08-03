O Dell Group LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $559,150,000 after purchasing an additional 42,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,431,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,383,000 after purchasing an additional 416,095 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 386,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,958,000 after purchasing an additional 35,745 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total value of $1,043,214.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total transaction of $632,206.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,921 shares of company stock worth $37,322,422 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.45. 4,437,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.45. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $283.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.20.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

