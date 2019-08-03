O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. O2Micro International had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. O2Micro International updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:OIIM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,143. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Separately, TheStreet lowered O2Micro International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OIIM. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in O2Micro International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 891,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 81,050 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in O2Micro International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,649,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its position in O2Micro International by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 112,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. 38.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

