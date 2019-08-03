Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Shares Sold by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 327,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,081 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMP. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 45,719 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 61,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:OMP traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. 2,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,215. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $710.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 20.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

