Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Obseva from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Obseva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Obseva and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Obseva stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 32,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,646. The company has a market cap of $408.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. Obseva has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Obseva will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Obseva in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Obseva by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Obseva by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Obseva in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Obseva by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

