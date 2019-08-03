Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Ocean Power Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 70,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,344. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90. Ocean Power Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 175.62% and a negative net margin of 1,940.89%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

