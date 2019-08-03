Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OCUL. Cowen downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,509. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.19. The stock has a market cap of $199.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.25.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 165.85% and a negative net margin of 2,956.91%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $112,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at $275,099. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Amarpreet Sawhney acquired 124,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $363,446.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 990,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,443.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 229,248 shares of company stock valued at $669,811. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

