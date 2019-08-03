OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 target price on shares of OFG Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:OFG traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 236,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $24.95.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,739,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,556,000 after acquiring an additional 26,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 129,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 59,805 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

