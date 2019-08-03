Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Okta from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Okta to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.05.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $132.57. 1,179,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,381. Okta has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 48,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $5,190,416.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 250,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $33,067,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,500 shares in the company, valued at $27,313,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,604 shares of company stock valued at $73,863,056 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.5% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 76.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Okta by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 122.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

