Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of OLBK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.22. 49,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,032. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.58. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.45 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 26.08%. Analysts anticipate that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLBK. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 561.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 366.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 50.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

