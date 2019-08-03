Old Port Advisors Sells 147 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.92. 5,572,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.53 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

