OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 950 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,704 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,776,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,295,000 after acquiring an additional 90,623 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,463,000 after acquiring an additional 76,282 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,784,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,708,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.52.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.75. 21,374,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,987,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

