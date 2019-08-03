Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,327,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,603,000 after buying an additional 23,142 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,263,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,165,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,035,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $119,462,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,180,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 216,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $874,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 8,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $812,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.69. The company had a trading volume of 582,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,293. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $59.72 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.24 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

