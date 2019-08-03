OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ONCS. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ ONCS traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 139,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,623. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44.

In other OncoSec Medical news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. bought 491,000 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $1,541,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,491,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,941,740. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 240,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 163,405 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 484.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 83,150 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

