Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Macquarie downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $204,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock valued at $76,913,375. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,644,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,174,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.41. Oracle has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

