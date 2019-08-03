Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

NASDAQ ORTX traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.91. 228,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,889. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -1.26.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,346,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,554,000. Emory University acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 95.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 42,717 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

