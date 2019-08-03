Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after buying an additional 56,924 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,610,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,605,000 after buying an additional 39,045 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price target on Ashland Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

NYSE ASH traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $76.66. 929,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,154. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $64.93 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $641.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Peter Ganz sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $116,087.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

