Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 319.1% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4,116.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 412.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $43,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $136,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,470.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

SWK stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.81. 818,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.51. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.41 and a 1-year high of $155.22.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.39%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

