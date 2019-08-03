Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2,161.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,432,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.39. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $116.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 2.30%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.07.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

