Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 39.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,961,000 after purchasing an additional 449,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $53,144,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,025,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 369,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,381,000 after acquiring an additional 75,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 68,610 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $281,975.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,734.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $204,214.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,263 shares of company stock valued at $807,763. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.83. The stock had a trading volume of 538,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,473. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $101.69 and a fifty-two week high of $180.76.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.71 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie set a $155.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.29.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

