Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in CDW by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 15,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in CDW by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 50,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in CDW by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in CDW by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 9,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.34. The company had a trading volume of 795,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. CDW has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $120.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.76.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 81.06%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDW. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $6,644,699.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 644,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,231,633.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $133,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,874,736.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,534 shares of company stock valued at $14,332,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

