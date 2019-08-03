Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $62,430,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% in the first quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Snap-on by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,372,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 31,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.25. The company had a trading volume of 495,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,181. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $189.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap-on news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $3,193,733.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $421,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $19,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 price target on shares of Snap-on and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.