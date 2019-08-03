Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 236 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,060,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,653,000 after buying an additional 985,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,936,000 after buying an additional 600,360 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 44.3% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,821,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,657,000 after buying an additional 866,392 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.2% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,609,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,752,000 after buying an additional 174,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,087,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,361,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,670,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,180. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.65.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.42.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 3,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,500 shares of company stock worth $338,925. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

