Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,800 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,310,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181,594 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 28,107,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,791,000 after acquiring an additional 524,915 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,312,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,578,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,206 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,329,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,175,000 after acquiring an additional 138,645 shares during the period. 56.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $284,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Keyes purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,886,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,284,779 shares in the company, valued at $12,359,573.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 482,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,037 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,680,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,535,217. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.28. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $10.76.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

