Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OFIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Orthofix Medical from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.89. 205,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,956. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.59 million. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Brad Mason sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $454,367.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,053 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,198.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $23,555,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at $11,328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 26.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after acquiring an additional 85,625 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at $4,738,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 40.7% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 171,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 49,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

