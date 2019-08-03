Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 1,137 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $540,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.71. 6,536,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,079,343. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

