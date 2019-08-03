OTA Financial Group L.P. Acquires New Shares in Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Falcon Minerals accounts for approximately 0.8% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.14% of Falcon Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,543,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,841,000 after purchasing an additional 113,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,034,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $756,000. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Al J. Hirshberg acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FLMN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,938. The company has a market capitalization of $660.26 million, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.11 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00. Falcon Minerals Corp has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $11.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLMN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.35 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.09.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

