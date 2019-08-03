OTA Financial Group L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA)

OTA Financial Group L.P. lowered its position in Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,652 shares during the quarter. Altaba comprises about 1.9% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Altaba were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altaba by 9.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Altaba by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altaba by 76.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altaba by 14.7% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Altaba by 51.0% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altaba alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AABA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altaba from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altaba from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

NASDAQ:AABA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 274,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,247. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.66. Altaba Inc has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $79.18.

Altaba Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Altaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.