Ottawa Savings Bancorp (OTCBB:OTTW) Issues Earnings Results

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (OTCBB:OTTW) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $13.98.

In other Ottawa Savings Bancorp news, Director William Kuiper acquired 2,000 shares of Ottawa Savings Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,091.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kranov sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $31,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Ottawa Savings Bancorp

Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company serves as the holding company of Ottawa Savings Bank (The Bank). The Bank’s business is to attract deposits from the general public and use those funds to originate and purchase one- to four-family, multi-family and non-residential real estate, construction, commercial and consumer loans, which the Bank primarily holds for investment.

