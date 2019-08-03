Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 132,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,031. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.20.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics stock. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Outlook Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.