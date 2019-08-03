Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Owens Corning from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Owens Corning stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.11. The company had a trading volume of 979,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $62.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.22.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

In related news, insider Michael H. Thaman sold 30,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $1,544,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 856,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,087,797.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,438 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $129,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,338 shares of company stock worth $2,083,128 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Owens Corning by 5.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $532,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 136.3% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 40,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 296.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 85,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 63,864 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

