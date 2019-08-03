Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Citigroup

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OI. Bank of America cut Owens-Illinois from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UFS upgraded Owens-Illinois from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Owens-Illinois from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Owens-Illinois from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Shares of OI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,662,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,993. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. Owens-Illinois has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 40.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens-Illinois will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Owens-Illinois’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the fourth quarter worth about $21,545,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Owens-Illinois by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,025,000 after buying an additional 389,051 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Owens-Illinois by 6.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,357,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,683,000 after buying an additional 324,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Owens-Illinois by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 851,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after buying an additional 266,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Owens-Illinois by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,040,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,749,000 after buying an additional 147,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

