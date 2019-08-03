Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OXBR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.05. 9,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,843. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 146.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

