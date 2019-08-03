PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.38 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

PCAR traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $67.22. 2,206,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $60,767.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $355,196.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,829.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,834 shares of company stock worth $1,309,805 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in PACCAR by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

