Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PCRX. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Biosciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.53.

PCRX stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Pacira Biosciences has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.74.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $91.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $47,458.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,173.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Scranton sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $670,187.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,626.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,045. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 180,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

