Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 21,309 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,309 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $56,000. 52.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 36,474,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,702,800. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $248.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

