Particl (PART) Price Tops $1.96 on Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Particl has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00018137 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Upbit and Bittrex. Particl has a total market capitalization of $15.80 million and $45,376.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

Phore (PHR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000075 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The official website for Particl is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.